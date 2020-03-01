PHOTOS: Pumped up for raft party

Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

CELEBRATING the last day of summer in style, dozens sourced their favourite inflatables for Raft Up Party No. 5 on Saturday.

Some opted for the humble inflatable flamingo, but others went all out with rafts to fit a whole family.

Inflatable boats were filled with ice and topped up with drinks to ensure everyone stayed hydrated at they drifted up the Boyne River.

Once everyone's raft was ready to go, they were tied together to ensure no man was left behind on the cruisy voyage.

All money raised from the event will go to Volunteer Marine Rescue.