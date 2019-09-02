PHOTOS: President heaps praise on BITS Saints coaches

AUSSIE RULES: It's a clean sweep from the BITS Saints juniors on an individual level.

Mason Gates, Jordan Jacobsen and Max Marsh took out the respective AFL Capricornia Best and Fairest awards in the under-17, U15 and U13 grades.

FUTURE STAR: Mason Gates gets in the clear in an A-grade game against Rockhampton Panthers this season. Nick Kossatch GLA300619BITS

Gates, who already has had A-grade experience, polled 27 votes ahead of his grand final-bound team-mate Ryan Shanks on 15.

Saints president Andrew McMahon said the club's triple treat of 'Brownlow medallists' was new history created.

"This is a great achievement by the three winners," he said.

"It is something the BITS Saints have never achieved and is a true reflection of the time and efforts we put into our junior programs."

McMahon also said credit needs to be given to the coaches and the correct decisions made in selecting them.

"By bringing quality people to the club like Luke Hodge and Daniel Rich and letting them address the juniors and share their stories just inspires our juniors to believe and achieve," he said.

"The club invests in its coaches and ensures they have all the tools at their disposal.

"We are constantly in contact with our coaches to assist them throughout the season."

The BITS president said the support from AFL Capricornia's Brad Matheson and Scott Smithwick had been excellent.

"The club programs that AFLQ have conducted in the region by Jack Barry certainly enables a club like ours to grow and be a leader in the region for junior football programs," McMahon said.

"The three boys have exceptional talent and are stand-out footballers in the AFL Capricornia and they have big futures ahead of them in AFL."

IN THE VOTES

U17: Mason Gates (BITS) 27; Ryan Shanks (BITS) 15; Cyron Tull (Bulls) 14; Brad Francis (Swans) 14

U15: Jordan Jacobsen (BITS) 22; Matt Hill (Swans) 17; Hamish McDonald (Panthers) 16; Will Raffin (BITS) 15

U13: Max Marsh (BITS) 27; Caden Ruff (Brothers) 25; Ty Fitzgerald (BITS) 24; Callum Hope (Suns) 16