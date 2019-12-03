PHOTOS: Preparing for the All Boats Regatta

Menu
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 10:00 AM

SATURDAY'S All Boats Regatta brought together sailors from the Port Curtis and Keppel Bay sailing clubs.

Members socialised at the Gladstone Yacht Club as final preparations were made for the Central Queensland Club Series race.

Once the boats were set up and ready, racing officer Colleen Sawatzki held a sailor's briefing.

Ms Sawatzki explained the course layout and harbour conditions as junior and senior sailors listened eagerly.

The 27 competitor boats and supporters then headed out to the Quoin Basin for the afternoon's races.

 

 

gladstone harbour keppel bay sailing club port curtis sailing club
Gladstone Observer