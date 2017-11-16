PHOTOS: Prep STEM class

Owen Paul is studying coding as part of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) curriculum in prep class.

Owen Paul is studying coding as part of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) curriculum in prep class.

THE lines blur between the art and science of learning in Tannum Sands State School's Prep class.

What appears to be child's play is really age-appropriate pedagogy, or teaching methods, in action - the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths applied to the Prep class.

Prep teacher Michelle Cute said the children used concepts such as direction, location and exploring maps to ultimately create a city.

"First we brainstormed what we might find in a town and made a list,” she said.

"Then we paired off and became 'town planners'.

"We consulted the list to draw a map and then the pupils took off their planning hats and put on their construction hats to build their towns.

"Once they'd finished they were each provided with a Bee-Bot to program to move about their town.”

With the towns finished, the children suggested they join them together to create a city, which proved a little more difficult to navigate with the Bee-Bots.