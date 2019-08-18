PHOTOS:Pram pushers pound the pavement for fun run

Menu
News

by
18th Aug 2019 11:46 AM
Updated: 12:54 PM

THE Botanic to bridge fun run is over for its tenth year, with thousands pounding the pavement for a good cause.

An event for the whole family, there were plenty of runners and walkers in both the 3km and 8km events who wanted to make sure everyone could come along for the ride.

 

Mums, dads and grandparents all had their go pushing and pulling prams, bikes and other youngsters in what's becoming a fun run tradition.

The family friendly event was one for all to enjoy, however there may be some extra sore arms from the extra work.

