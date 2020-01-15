Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
U18 State Champs: Game 1 Gladstone v Ipswich Force
U18 State Champs: Game 1 Gladstone v Ipswich Force NICK KOSSATCH
Basketball

PHOTOS: Power win game one at State Championship on the gc

NICK KOSSATCH
15th Jan 2020 7:52 AM | Updated: 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power won its first game against a determined Ipswich Force at the Queensland State Under-18 Championship on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

Photos
View Gallery

RELATED STORY: So why does a Gladstone girl play for Rockhampton?

related story: Ballers prove they've got the power at CQJBC

The 77-72 win was not without some anxious moments, but a big triple from Owen Gardiner settled Gladstone's nerves after the Force closed it to within two points.

Gladstone's Joseph McEldowney shot 17 points while Albert Maunga (13), Jack Small, with 11 and Seth Collins and Ben Knight also influenced the game with 10 points each.

Ipswich's Tain Todd shot a game-high 20 points and Joel McDonagh got 14.

The Power meet Sunshine Coast Rip at 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Results are updated on BASKETBALL QLD.

EARLIER

BASKETBALL: If a scrimmage win against the Gladstone Port City Power emerging boys is anything to go by, Gladstone's under-18 boys' Gold Coast adventure should be sweet.

Gladstone will compete in the Under-18 State Championship which starts on the Gold Coast on Wednesday in division two.

Jan Kreis and James Pearson fight for possession. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Jan Kreis and James Pearson fight for possession. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

The team knocked off the Power last Thursday night 73-71 and meet Ipswich Force on Wednesday at 11am.

If form and intent is anything to go by, anything short of medal rounds will be a disappointment.

Jan Kreis enjoyed a successful debut season at representative level and fell in love with the sport because of his father Kier's passion of NBA.

"I enjoyed watching the NBA as well and thought I'd give basketball a go," Jan said.

Also an accomplished AFL player for BITS Saints, Jan has shown the same aggression he has on the footy field.

"Rucking and rebounding are quite similar and just the hand-eye co-ordination and stuff like that," Jan said.

Gladstone narrowly missed out to make division one of the State Championship beacuse Bundaberg pipped them in the penultimate match of the recent Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival in Rockhampton.

"We have a good team and a good coach and we're just solid all round," Jan said.

Jan looks up to team-mate Joseph McEldowney who encouraged him to play in the Thursday night competition.

"He used to dominate me in one-on-ones at school and I guess I have tried to learn from him," Jan said.

Centre McEldowney began in 2015 and has not looked back.

CQJBC - Bundy v Gladstone game 1: Joseph McEldowney bursts through. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
CQJBC - Bundy v Gladstone game 1: Joseph McEldowney bursts through. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

"I look forward to play in a decent competition and get better as a team I hope we come away with the gold," he said.

Point guard Seth Collins has also shown steady progress in his fifth season of representative basketball.

CQJBC - Bundy v Gladstone game 1: Seth Collins and William Maule. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
CQJBC - Bundy v Gladstone game 1: Seth Collins and William Maule. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

The speedy Collins is growing in confidence but knows there's much work to do for himself and the team.

He started playing the game in Alice Springs under coach Ralph Hutchins who taught him the basics of basketball.

"Presonally I just want to improve my game and grow in confidence," Collins said.

"As a team I want to achieve the highest and go for gold."

The final day of the championship is on Sunday (May 19) and results are live updated on BASKETBALL QLD.

basketball qld gladstone basketball nbl basketball
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Water search continues for missing Dysart man

        premium_icon UPDATE: Water search continues for missing Dysart man

        News The man was carried away by a current trying to save his boat.

        Inquest to probe methane gas death at CQ mine

        premium_icon Inquest to probe methane gas death at CQ mine

        News The 34 year old father died after he was sent to the wrong site to work on a gas...

        Gladstone nurse’s $1000 win

        premium_icon Gladstone nurse’s $1000 win

        News Lyn Thomas has had one of the best starts to 2020.

        ‘You’d better hurry’: Get your Super Rugby tickets

        premium_icon ‘You’d better hurry’: Get your Super Rugby tickets

        News WITH just two days before the Queensland Reds take to the field against the...