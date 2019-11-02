30+ PHOTOS: Pop action in Gladstone

Menu
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Nov 2019 3:44 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 3000 traded reality for a day of superhero fantasy for the third annual PopCon.

The Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre was filled with creative costumes and plenty of pop culture activities throughout the day.

LEGO Master favourites Jimmy and Maddy welcomed cosplayers from across the region as they celebrated all things pop culture.

Enthusiasts had a change for the ultimate Star Wars experience with the Lightsaber combat team, while others opted to take a selfie with a dinosaur.

There were more than 50 activities, workshops and stalls and a chance to meet special guests with signings from authors Ian Irvine, Tara Ingham, Shelley Russel Nolan, Cassie Laelyn and Linda Higgins.

Organisers will now begin preparations for the 2020 Gladstone PopCon.

 

