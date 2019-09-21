Police and SES battle terrain as ATSB launch investigation

A command post has been set up at Megan, north east of Dorrigo, as emergency services begin to work their way to the crash site in difficult terrain.

A COMMAND post has been setup northeast of Dorrigo as emergency services battle difficult terrain to gain access to the crash site of the Mooney M20.

The plane lost all communication at 7.30am yesterday during a flight from Murwillumbah to Taree.

The four-seat, single engine Mooney had two people on board. Initial reports suggest it may have been a father and son on board.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) located the crash site in rugged terrain earlier this morning.

The Westpac Helicopter was unable to winch a person down to the site due to poor weather conditions, so NSW Police and the SES are now attempting to gain access from the ground.

It's expected it may take some time to access the site.

To aid in its investigation, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is asking any witnesses who may have seen or heard the aircraft flying in the vicinity of Mount Moombil/Dorrigo National Park on Friday morning to contact the ATSB via their website or phoning 1800 992 986.

"ATSB transport safety investigators with experience in aircraft operations and maintenance are planning to deploy to the accident site over the weekend," an ATSB spokesperson said.

"As part of the investigation, the ATSB will examine the wreckage, study weather information, assess aircraft and pilot records, interview witnesses, and review any available recorded data.

"They will then use that information to build an in-depth understanding of the circumstances surrounding the accident, with a detailed report to be released at the end of the investigation.

"Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant stakeholders so appropriate and timely safety action can be taken."

Coffs Clarence Police Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman will address the media on the ongoing situation this afternoon.