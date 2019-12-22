PHOTOS: Plunkett takes the plunge in Brisbane

SWIMMING: Shianne Plunkett is shaping to be the next "madame butterfly" after she claimed silver and bronze in the 100m and 200m butterfly respectively at the 2019 McDonalds Queensland Championships in Brisbane.

Plunkett also placed in the top 10 in the finals for the 200m freestyle (sixth), 50m freestyle (seventh), 800m freestyle (fifth), 100m freestyle (fourth) and 400m freestyle (fifth).

She also achieved qualifying times for five events.

"I have been training pretty hard in the lead-up to this meet and I am really happy with my results, especially my butterfly," she said.

"Last year, the butterfly was my worst stroke because I couldn't get the timing of my kick. Now I've got it sorted out and it's becoming a favourite.

"I usually do the sprint events and the 400m and 800m are new for me so I am still working out how to pace myself properly.

"I took almost three seconds off my 400m time in the heats and then another six seconds of that time in the finals."

Gladiators' head coach Tom Fronek was pleased with the efforts of all his swimmers.

"Kane Martin demolished his personal best in the 800m freestyle by 31 seconds to finish fifth, which was an awesome effort, and he also made the finals for the 200m backstroke (seventh)," Fronek said.

"Kai Devine was also swimming some great races and managing some PBs in the 100m and 200m freestyle and the 100m backstroke to make the finals where he finished fourth with another PB.

"The older girls have struggled to maintain their training in the lead-up to this meet with end-of-year exams taking a priority, but they still swam well and put in a gutsy effort all things considered and to be fair, very few swimmers in this age group were making PBs at the meet."

Swimmers will rest before the McDonalds Harbour City Swim Meet in Gladstone from January 24-26 and the RMHC Queensland Sprint Championships in mid-February.

Gladiators L-R Kane Martin, Kai Devine, Clara Furness, Stephanie Elliott, Shianne Plunkett, Federica Tiboni.