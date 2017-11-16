PHOTOS: Playgroup helps transition

SOCIAL playgroups are helping Gladstone Children to get familiar with childcare and school, through a program being run by Goodstart Early Learning Centre on Toolooa Street.

The Thursday morning playgroup is designed to bridge the gap between the community and childcare, giving children the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the centre and feel comfortable when they come for daycare.

"We opened up our playgroup in the middle of this year, to bring families into this centre, introduce them to childcare, and get children socialising with other children,” group leader Sheridan Larsen said.

The group caters for babies, as well as children up to kindergarten age, and gives mums and dads the opportunity to come and socialise with other parents.

The group runs for another 3 weeks, before recommencing on the final weekend of January.