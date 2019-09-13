PHOTOS: Park springs to life

Sarah Barnham Sarah began writing in 2014 and for The Observer in 2015. She left the region in 2017 for a reporting stint at the Sunshine Coast and returned to her hometown one year later. From day one she has had a keen interest in police, court and crime reporting. Full Profile Login to follow

CROWDS flocked to Lions Park on Thursday for the all-inclusive Springability event. Aimed to celebrate Disability Action Week, the event show­cased the disability services, support networks and organisa­tions across the Gladstone region. The free event was open to all and featured fun activities, arts and crafts, entertainment and live music, a sausage sizzle, awards and more. Gladstone Community Linking Agency CEO Tracey Alexander said Springability began in 2018 and it encouraged social inclusion and participation of people with disability.