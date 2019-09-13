PHOTOS: Park springs to life

Sarah began writing in 2014 and for The Observer in 2015. She left the region in 2017 for a reporting stint at the Sunshine Coast and returned to her hometown one year later. From day one she has had a keen interest in police, court and crime reporting.
CROWDS flocked to Lions Park on Thursday for the all-inclusive Springability event.
Aimed to celebrate Disability Action Week, the event showcased the disability services, support networks and organisations across the Gladstone region.
The free event was open to all and featured fun activities, arts and crafts, entertainment and live music, a sausage sizzle, awards and more.
Gladstone Community Linking Agency CEO Tracey Alexander said Springability began in 2018 and it encouraged social inclusion and participation of people with disability.