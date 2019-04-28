Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Hales, Jay Warry and Simone Johnson enjoying a drink or two in the beer garden.
James Hales, Jay Warry and Simone Johnson enjoying a drink or two in the beer garden. Matt Taylor GLA280419RGSS
News

PHOTOS: Out and About at Rocky Glen Sunday sesh

Matt Taylor
by
28th Apr 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT better way to finish your weekend than with a Sunday sesh at some of Gladstone's best venues?

Rocky Glen Hotel was a hive of activity yesterday as residents kicked up their feet and enjoyed a drink or two with friends.

There was plenty on offer, too, with pool tables, heaps of sport on the big screen and plenty of opportunities to just sit and catch up with friends.

As usual there were the meat tray raffles and sausage sizzles later in the afternoon, meaning not everybody went home empty-handed.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

family gallery out and about socials sunday session
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Teen winched from ship in 'challenging' rescue mission

    premium_icon Teen winched from ship in 'challenging' rescue mission

    News IN A 'challenging' sea rescue, a teenager was winched from the deck of a cruise ship after suffering a medical condition at Heron Island.

    Woman hospitalised after early morning crash

    premium_icon Woman hospitalised after early morning crash

    News Paramedics were called to the scene at 1.41am.

    GALLERY: The Op Shop with a community vision for Calliope

    premium_icon GALLERY: The Op Shop with a community vision for Calliope

    News The weekend fashion parade showed just what the local shop is about.

    • 28th Apr 2019 3:25 PM
    BRIGGSY's BIRDS: A keen-eyed raptor patrolling our skies

    premium_icon BRIGGSY's BIRDS: A keen-eyed raptor patrolling our skies

    News 'They get their name from the whistle-like call'