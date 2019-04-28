PHOTOS: Out and About at Rocky Glen Sunday sesh

James Hales, Jay Warry and Simone Johnson enjoying a drink or two in the beer garden.

WHAT better way to finish your weekend than with a Sunday sesh at some of Gladstone's best venues?

Rocky Glen Hotel was a hive of activity yesterday as residents kicked up their feet and enjoyed a drink or two with friends.

There was plenty on offer, too, with pool tables, heaps of sport on the big screen and plenty of opportunities to just sit and catch up with friends.

As usual there were the meat tray raffles and sausage sizzles later in the afternoon, meaning not everybody went home empty-handed.