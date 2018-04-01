Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Charlotte Gallagher, 5 at the Lifestyle Church Easter Egg hunt held at GECC on Easter Sunday, as part of Gladstone Harbour Festival.
Charlotte Gallagher, 5 at the Lifestyle Church Easter Egg hunt held at GECC on Easter Sunday, as part of Gladstone Harbour Festival. Matt Taylor GLA010418HUNT
News

PHOTOS: Out and about for Harbour Festival events

Matt Taylor
by
1st Apr 2018 5:44 PM

THE Gladstone Harbour Festival weekend wasn't limited only to the GPC Marina, featuring events throughout the city.

The Gladstone vintage and classic car club annual display, as well as the Gladstone all-bike classic lit up Dawson Highway as vintage and classic vehicles rolled in to town.

The Gladstone Embroiderer's Guild held their annual Easter display at the Gladstone Library while the Port Curtis Patchwork Group held theirs at Gladstone's community HUB.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Gladstone Foliage and Orchid Society display was on at Bill Roberston Toyota on Hanson Road all weekend, with Easter Sunday proving a hit for the kids with an Easter Egg hunt held by Lifestyle Church at the GECC.

Juvinyl showed off Gladstone's local talent at the Sensational Saturday night program, opening for the hugely popular Kisstroyer.

Gladstone Observer
REVEALED: Residents open up about alleged attack on 22yo dad

REVEALED: Residents open up about alleged attack on 22yo dad

News Dallas McGrath, 22, suffered a serious head injury on Saturday night after he was allegedly attacked by a group of people.

Do not let your pets anywhere near these Easter products

Do not let your pets anywhere near these Easter products

Pets & Animals Cocoa found in chocolate eggs is highly toxic to cats and dogs.

22yo seriously assaulted at sister's home, in stable condition

22yo seriously assaulted at sister's home, in stable...

Crime A 22yo man has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

PHOTOS: Kisstroyer rock the Harbour Festival

PHOTOS: Kisstroyer rock the Harbour Festival

News Kisstroyer headlined Saturday night at the Harbour Festival.

Local Partners