PHOTOS: Out and about at Rotary markets

eilish.massie@news.com.au
18th Oct 2020 1:02 PM

FAMILIES and friends gathered at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Sunday for the Rotary Charity Markets.

A lot of people enjoyed the variety of stalls on offer, whilst others enjoyed entertainment from a live band.

Stallholder Bernadette Breen was selling her popular Raw Organics Co. bliss balls at the market for the first time.

She said the protein balls proved very popular with residents.

Anyone interested in having a stall at the Rotary Markets can apply here or email community@rotarygladstonemidday.org.

Gladstone Observer