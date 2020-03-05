PHOTOS: Orientation sets students up for uni

Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

STUDENTS starting courses at CQUni this semester have been learning the ropes with special O-Week activities.

Orientation events at the Gladstone Marina campus yesterday provided new students with the information and skills they need to succeed.

Between information sessions, students were able to socialise and meet new people from a variety of courses, including education and engineering.

For Bec Pellow, choosing a Bachelor of Education at CQUni was an easy choice, having grown up in Gladstone.

She said she'd always been into teaching and was excited to start the next chapter when classes start next week.