PHOTOS: Options for all at Eat Street Outlaws

Brax tristram, 7, Taryn Hogan-Reid, Macy tristram, 3, Kalani, 2, and Kellie Campbell and Max Cavanagh, 6, at Eat Street Outlaws Boyne Island February 8, 2020

Brax tristram, 7, Taryn Hogan-Reid, Macy tristram, 3, Kalani, 2, and Kellie Campbell and Max Cavanagh, 6, at Eat Street Outlaws Boyne Island February 8, 2020

PLENTY of families and friends took a chance on Saturday’s weather to check out the new Eat Street Outlaws.

With an abundance of options for all tastebuds, guests were in for a scrumptious experience.

Food trucks included yiros, pizza, Indian and many more.

As they ate, guests were entertained by local musicians Jade Skye and Blake Allen.

Saturday’s event followed from Friday’s launch party.

As the first event of its kind for Gladstone, hundreds swarmed to get a little taste of Eat Street in our backyard.

To keep up to date with upcoming events, visit Eat Street Outlaws Boyne Island on Facebook.