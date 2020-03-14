PHOTOS: Off to see the Wizard

Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

HUNDREDS flocked to Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Friday to see over 70 talented Gladstone students take to the stage in The Wizard of Oz.

Before the show, director Hannah Rodda addressed sponsors at a VIP function.

She said she was proud of how hard the cast and crew had worked to make the show the spectacle that it was.

On stage, the story of Dorothy, Toto and their friends came to life in colour, dance and song.

The full house showed its full support throughout the showing, clapping and laughing along with the cast.

Friday night's sold-out performance was the sixth show, with two more sold-out shows this weekend.