PHOTOS: Observer Club event raises almost $5k for Roseberry
FRIDAY'S event held by The Observer Club was a rocking hit.
The evening, attended by former INXS guitarist Kirk Pengilly, resulted in $4700 raised for local organisation Roseberry Queensland.
The Observer media advertising manager Jessica Mckay said three events were held each year featuring special guests and each one raised money for a different charity.
Ms Mckay said the events provided a platform for local businesses to win valuable prizes and mingle while supporting a worthy cause.