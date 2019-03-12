PHOTOS: Observer Club event raises almost $5k for Roseberry

FRIDAY'S event held by The Observer Club was a rocking hit.

The evening, attended by former INXS guitarist Kirk Pengilly, resulted in $4700 raised for local organisation Roseberry Queensland.

The Observer media advertising manager Jessica Mckay said three events were held each year featuring special guests and each one raised money for a different charity.

Ms Mckay said the events provided a platform for local businesses to win valuable prizes and mingle while supporting a worthy cause.

