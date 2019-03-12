Menu
SUCCESSFUL EVENT: Teeanna Thomsen, Maddison Francisco, Jessica Mckay, Cheryl Royal-Scott and Christabel Warren.
PHOTOS: Observer Club event raises almost $5k for Roseberry

Noor Gillani
by
12th Mar 2019 4:06 PM
FRIDAY'S event held by The Observer Club was a rocking hit.

The evening, attended by former INXS guitarist Kirk Pengilly, resulted in $4700 raised for local organisation Roseberry Queensland.

The Observer media advertising manager Jessica Mckay said three events were held each year featuring special guests and each one raised money for a different charity.

Ms Mckay said the events provided a platform for local businesses to win valuable prizes and mingle while supporting a worthy cause.

 

Kirk Pengilly and Crystal Linderberg.
Kirk Pengilly and Crystal Linderberg. MIKE RICHARDS

 

Wendy Marsten and Colleen Tribe.
Wendy Marsten and Colleen Tribe. MIKE RICHARDS

 

Gaylene Drew.
Gaylene Drew. MIKE RICHARDS

 

Judy Fanelli, Kirk Pengilly and Remo Fanelli.
Judy Fanelli, Kirk Pengilly and Remo Fanelli. MIKE RICHARDS

 

Rhys Evans, Kirk Pengilly and Alicia Evans.
Rhys Evans, Kirk Pengilly and Alicia Evans. MIKE RICHARDS

 

Malcolm Quinn.
Malcolm Quinn. MIKE RICHARDS
charity appeal gladstone observer inxs kirk pengilly roseberry community services roseberry qld
Gladstone Observer

