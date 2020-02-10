PHOTOS: No bias intended, but Gladstone put on triple treat

LAWN BOWLS: Despite the hot, sultry and at times threatening weather, the Gladstone Bowls Open Triples event was a resounding success.

WINNERS

Bargara's trio of Tim Smith, Mark Ramm and Tony Townsend took out the title and a chunk of the $7500 in prizemoney.

The three produced six wins, 72 ends and +78.

Alumina Bowls Club's Greg and Kris Chalmers and Dale Newman in second place with a score of six wins, 66 ends and +57

"The greens have been good and my own form has been good conisdering the heat," Kris said.

BIG EVENT

The two-day triples competition attracted 24 teams from clubs all over Central Queensland.

"Teams came from Bundaberg clubs Bargara and Across The Waves, Monto, Bileola, Miriam Vale, Calliope Central, Yaralla, Boyne-Tannum, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Mt. Larcom and Gladstone," Port Curtis Bowls District publicity Peter "Pedro" Tappenden said

"A great weekend of bowls was had at the Gladstone Bowls Club with their Two Bowl Open Triples.

"The weather was kind and seven rounds of 16 ends were completed.

"The greens ran kindly and the competition was fierce with some great games of bowls and the big winner being the sport of bowls."

IN THE MONEY

In third place was Mick Browning, John Martin and Rod Graff of Rockhampton.

They produced six wins, 54 ends and +35.

Tappenden said it was a great weekend and a proud achievement for the Gladstone Bowls Club and all their staff.

OTHER RESULTS

4th: Lester Tregonning, Tony Wyler, Peter Pershouse of Gladstone - 5 wins, 1 draw 62 ends +26. 5th: Tina Wallace, Shane Cummings, Lozano Gall a composite team from Miriam Vale, Gladstone and Boyne-Tannum - 5 wins, 66 ends +34. 6th: Brian Duncan, Mark Larney, Bill Sophie a composite team of Gladstone and Calliope Central.. Best last round: Bruce Vanderwall, Suellen Tappenden, Peter Tappenden - 11 ends +9

