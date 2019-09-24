PHOTOS: Nippers start the season with splash at Tannum beach

NIPPERS: The 2019-20 Nippers season has begun at Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club.

After a gloomy start to the day, the sun came out and so did the smiles for the first Nipper Sunday for the 2019-2020 season.

Lifeguard and volunteer beach patrols also kicked off last weekend to coincide with the school holidays.

Remember to swim between the flags - if we can't see you, we can't save you.

For more information on the TSSLSC, email secretary@tannumsurf.com.au, look at the website www.tannumsurf.com.au or email TSSLSC publicity officer swimsurfpublicity.com.

