L-R: Kai Andrews, Meila Canniffe and Reagan Copsey catch a party wave.
Sport

PHOTOS: Nippers start the season with splash at Tannum beach

REBECCAD5
NICK KOSSATCH
Rebecca Devine
24th Sep 2019 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:33 PM
NIPPERS: The 2019-20 Nippers season has begun at Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club.

After a gloomy start to the day, the sun came out and so did the smiles for the first Nipper Sunday for the 2019-2020 season.

Lifeguard and volunteer beach patrols also kicked off last weekend to coincide with the school holidays.

Remember to swim between the flags - if we can't see you, we can't save you.

For more information on the TSSLSC, email secretary@tannumsurf.com.au, look at the website www.tannumsurf.com.au or email TSSLSC publicity officer swimsurfpublicity.com.

You can view more photographs on the The Observer website.

nippers surf life saving tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

