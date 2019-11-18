PHOTOS: Nippers show shore signs on the weekend

3 Point Carnival in Tannum Sands, Sunday, November 17: U15 and U14s take to the water for their swim race

NIPPERS:It was a big weekend for Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club with cadet, seniors and masters competing at round one of the Wide Bay Capricorn Premiership Series at Agnes Waters on Saturday and the nippers hosted their first 3 point carnival against Yeppoon and Emu Park at Tannum main beach on Sunday.

Team manager Amy Copsey said attendance at both carnivals was fantastic and Sunday ran quickly and smoothly with all families pitching in and working together to make it all happen.

“It was such a big co-ordinated effort to run a surf carnival with one official for every eight competitors, one water safety for every five competitors, age managers for each age group, canteen co-ordinators, barbecue helpers, people to set up shade tents for marshalling and first aid stations and plenty of other behind the scene jobs to make sure everything is safe on the day,” she said.

“It was good to see so many families becoming more involved because nippers and their families are a key component to the sustainability of our club as the nippers move though the program to become lifesavers or their parents take on the various committee and support roles to administer the club activities.”

Under-11 newcomer Graham Duchesne-Thibeault said this carnival was the best fun.

“This is my first season of nippers and my very first carnival,” he said.

“It was so much fun racing with my friends and I even made some new friends from the other clubs.

“My favourite race was the beach sprints and the board relay was fun; we have three in a team and we each have to paddle out around the buoys and then come in and run around the poles to tag our teammate on the back for them to go.

While the focus was on fun, there was more at stake for the 11-15s who were vying for selection on the North Team to compete at the North v South Challenge at Agnes Water in February. The next 3 Point Carnival will be at Emu Park on December 8.