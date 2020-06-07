PHOTOS: Neighbourhood gig supports upcoming musos

The Bucket List band members Andy Blythe, Nigel Fritz, John Kernan and Heidi McMahon performing to Geoffrey Thomas Dr

MUSIC sprang back into life in a Tannum Sands neighbourhood with new musos getting a break.

Residents of Geoffrey Thomas Drive have found a way for local musos to perform on a stage again after restrictions took away their usual gigs.

The residents have been enjoying gigs from neighbourhood singer Wal Neilsen every Saturday night since April without breaking any rules. But now with some restrictions lifted, the weekly event has allowed more bands to perform.

Last night, local band The Bucket List performed for the first time since their last gig at Beach Arts Music last year.

With a 20 person per house rule, it was the biggest crowd the band had performed in front of for a while.

Vocalist Heidi McMahon said she had heard about the neighbourhood's weekly event.

"I happened to come past last week and knew some of the people in the driveway," Ms McMahon said.

"They asked if we wanted to play and we said we would love to."

Ms McMahon said the band had not been able to practise during lockdown because of restrictions.

"We tried to (practise online) but it was just too tricky," she said.

"We couldn't even practise in person due to the five-person limitations."

Musician Wal Neilsen said his income had suffered from the pandemic and the weekly event gave him something look forward to.

"It's been a good thing through these tough times," Mr Neilsen said.

"This crowd is higher up than your normal gig, it's got something a bit more special to it."

Mr Neilsen said it's been great giving other artists a platform to perform.

"I jumped on it when these guys were interested in coming to play," he said.

"I haven't done a great deal in the industry myself, so ... to be able to provide that to other artists is really cool."

The Bucket List's bass player Andy Blythe said playing at community gigs is important for artists starting out.

"We just love the community … so to do something like this for music is awesome and to see it everybody out here in front of their fires, it's amazing," Ms Blythe said.

You can find The Bucket List's at

@thebucketlistbandofficial and Wal Neilsen @walneilsenmusic on Facebook.