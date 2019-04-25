PHOTOS: Moving dawn ceremony as Gladstone remembers

Gladstone's 2019 Anzac Day dawn service drew thousands of people to Anzac Park who paid their respects.

EMOTIONAL dawn services around the Gladstone, Boyne Island and Agnes Water regions have moved huge crowds as the community gathered to commemorate Anzac Day.

Thousands turned out at Gladstone's Anzac Park for the town's service paying tribute to service men and women both past and present.

The event was attended by local dignitaries, school students and residents as Gladstone stopped to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for Australia's freedom.

Vice President of the Gladstone RSL sub-branch Roy Aiton said the turnout was "terrific to see.”

"It's increasing, especially with the young people it's great to see so many here participating,” he said.

"I think it's been better than last year and it's terrific to see so many people turn up.

"It's tradition, when the troops landed at that time of the morning it became traditional for both Australia and New Zealand.”