PHOTOS: Mother, child lucky to escape Kin Kora house fire

Emergency services were called to Collins Ln in Kin Kora at 12.30am after reports a unit was on fire.

A mother and child escaped a house fire unharmed Thursday morning, but authorities say if it weren't for the smoke alarms the incident could have ended much worse.

One of the Gladstone station officers, Michael Hutton, said a woman and child managed to escape the house fire by climbing out of a window through the rear of the building.

Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen.

He said crews found the two standing on top of an iron roof waiting for emergency services to arrive.

A boy, 2, was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with smoke inhalation.

Mr Hutton said the structure fire could have ended 'much worse' if it weren't for the smoke alarms installed at the unit.

"All things point to an accidental fire," Mr Hutton said.

"We believe the fire started in the kitchen, the time of the fire was estimated to have started at 12.30am, it's unlikely they were up.

"We don't believe (the fire) is suspicious."

Mr Hutton said the installation of new smoke alarms at the unit gave the pair enough warning and allowed them to get to safety.

He said the key message for residents was to check smoke alarms monthly and to have an evacuation plan in case of an emergency.

"It could have been much worse, and that's why we're driving that key message about smoke alarms," he said.

"Test your smoke alarms monthly, have an evacuation plan about what to do and when, and sleep with your doors closed.

"People need to maintain vigilance about turning electrical safety switches off especially during the school holidays.

"We still have three weeks where we have our kids at home and are disrupted in our routines."