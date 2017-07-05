26°
PHOTOS: Miss Tamara's presents... Suitcase

Sarah Steger
| 5th Jul 2017 1:00 PM
Miss Tamara's School of Dance and Fitness presents 'Suitcase' at the Gladstone Entertainments and Convention Centre.
Tegan Rogers

Miss Tamara's School of Dance and Fitness' annual show was a night filled to the brim with excitement, colour and artistry.

Over 600 people attended the sold-out performance at the GECC and hundreds of students got to experience the rush that comes with an on-stage performance.

"It was a great night, with lots of excited students and proud parents and friends,” a spokesperson said.

The annual show took audiences on an imaginative journey and thrilled crowds with fun and cute local talent.

Miss Tamara's has hosted a total of 9 big performances and has been providing arts classes for over six years.

It's a way to display what the kids have been working on and lets them learn to follow direction and what it's like to be a performer in the arts,” Tamara Drake said.

"They're learning to work as a team and express themselves though movements and art, which is better than some other alternative ways kids express themselves these days.

"We're always promoting a relaxed environment so they've got their friends and teachers around them and they're building relationships the whole time.”

With the annual concert complete, term three is the perfect time to welcome any new enrolments to be part of the Miss Tamara's family.

Enrolments are now open.

