PHOTOS: Michelle Bridges wows crowd at club event

Personal trainer, author and TV personality Michelle Bridges posed for photos with attendees at The Observer Club's second event, held at Yaralla Sports Club on 7 June 2019. Matt Taylor GLA070619CLUB

THE second The Observer Club event of the year was a huge success on Friday night as club members enjoyed an evening of networking, socialising and fundraising alongside personal trainer, author and TV personality Michelle Bridges.

Raising over $4100 for The Zonta Club of Gladstone through raffles and book sales, the night featured a two course meal at Yaralla Events Centre while Ms Bridges was interviewed by Sofie Formica.

Ms Bridges spoke about her life, her rise in popularity in the public eye and her time on The Biggest Loser.

The Observer Club holds events three times a year for members with magician Cosentino the guest at the next event.

The night was also an opportunity to bring in smaller businesses for an opportunity to connect and network with others in a relaxed environment.