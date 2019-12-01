Menu
Action from Scott Claridge Golf Day. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Golf

PHOTOS: Mates do it for Scott in day suited for all golfers

NICK KOSSATCH
1st Dec 2019 1:50 PM | Updated: 1:50 PM
GOLF: It was a day capped to capacity as friends and relatives gathered on the greens at the Calliope Country Club Golf Course.

Gladstone players in the mix

Junior golfers star at Bundaberg Carnival

The third Scott Claridge Golf Day attracted 122 players and event organiser Kristy Claridge, Scott's sister-in-law, said the day was in memory of the man who had a lovable character and loved sport.

"It was the maximum amount of players and it was capped at 122 just to make the day flow easier," she said.

"Scott's mum Dee and dad Ken came down from Bundy and a lot of other friends who travelled from as far as the Sunny Coast."

The players were salt of the green fellas and most were your weekend "hackers".

The winning team was Gus Stedman, Scott Rowe and Rick Niven.

All funds raised went back into the prize pool.

"Some people have donated $500 personally which went back into the prize pool," Claridge said.

Martin D'Arcy was one of those who graced the greens and said it was a great day full of fun and friendly jibes.

"Scotty's dad Ken was best mates with our dad Pat and we come up every year," D'Arcy said.

Duncan Adams was relieved when he holed a 20-foot putt.

"It was the first birdie of the day and it's just about having fun and having a couple of beers," he said.

Rowe added: "It was all fun and games and there were a few good shots and some bad ones," he said.

Some of the businesses that contributed toward the event were Daniel Lusty Concreting, Cement Australia, The Oaks Grand, Family Crust and CNS Engineering.

"The day was an awesome success and We just wanted to thank the club and everyone for supporting the day," Claridge said.

