PHOTOS: Markets a hit on weekend

liana walker Full Profile Login to follow

HUNDREDS of bargain hunters made their way to Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Sunday to see what they could find at the Rotary Charity Market.

There was plenty of choice, from plants to food and a market favourite, the Lego store.

Plenty of families made the most of the sunny weather after Saturday's rain to get out into the outdoors.

Some stopped for the Conversations With The Council while others spent the morning looking around for that special something.

The Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday hosts a charity market on the 3rd Sunday of every month from 7am to midday.