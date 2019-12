Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

FAMILIES and friends took advantage of the beautiful weather at Millennium Esplanade today.

The clear, sunny day was the perfect opportunity to celebrate birthdays or just head down for a day at the beach.

Barbecues sizzled and cake was cut as people enjoyed each other's company.

Others had a picnic lunch on the grass, soaking up the sun.

Kids enjoyed playing on the playground and climbing trees, many on the countdown to Santa's visit on Tuesday night.