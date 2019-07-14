Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Felicity Norton, 10 at Gladstone Regional Council's Luminous 2019 held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.
Felicity Norton, 10 at Gladstone Regional Council's Luminous 2019 held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Matt Taylor GLA130719LUMI
News

PHOTOS: Luminous a shining light for Gladstone

Matt Taylor
by
14th Jul 2019 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS poured through the gates of Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Saturday evening for Gladstone Regional Council's second Luminous. 

And the action continues tonight until 9pm. 

The second annual event took six to eight months to plan, with around 15 hours per week spent on the finer details.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

This year's light showcase was put together with seven local artists, with each installation having something to do with the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

It is hoped the event, which drew more than 8500 people in its first year, will become a signature event for the council.

"This year we have made the event more accessible by running shuttle bus services and hosting the event over two nights," acting mayor Chris Trevor said.

events family fun lights luminous tondoon botanic gardens what's on
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Former businessman flees scene of car crash with drug stash

    premium_icon Former businessman flees scene of car crash with drug stash

    News A FORMER businessman who fled the scene of a crash with a stash of drugs in his vehicle has been released on parole after spending nearly 100 days in prison.

    New animal rescue group forms after RSPCA closure

    premium_icon New animal rescue group forms after RSPCA closure

    Pets & Animals New Gladstone organisation forms to rescue animals from death row

    Man thrown from his bike in high speed motorcycle crash

    premium_icon Man thrown from his bike in high speed motorcycle crash

    News A man in his 20s sustained a number of injuries.

    OH SNAP: Crocodile spotted in Gladstone waters

    premium_icon OH SNAP: Crocodile spotted in Gladstone waters

    News Watch this crocodile swimming around in a Gladstone creek.