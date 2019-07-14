PHOTOS: Luminous a shining light for Gladstone

THOUSANDS poured through the gates of Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Saturday evening for Gladstone Regional Council's second Luminous.

And the action continues tonight until 9pm.

The second annual event took six to eight months to plan, with around 15 hours per week spent on the finer details.

This year's light showcase was put together with seven local artists, with each installation having something to do with the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

It is hoped the event, which drew more than 8500 people in its first year, will become a signature event for the council.

"This year we have made the event more accessible by running shuttle bus services and hosting the event over two nights," acting mayor Chris Trevor said.