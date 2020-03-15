PHOTOS: Lowry hits Falcons for six

CRICKET: After not playing a game for the best part of six weeks, The Glen are the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge champions after a sensational two-wicket win against minor premiers Frenchville Falcons in Rockhampton.

The Glen captain Sam Lowry hit the winning runs with a six off Joe McGahan.

Lowry played a 'Captain's Knock' with an unbeaten 72 while Murray Bale made an invaluable 40 off just 23 balls.

Falcons batted first and reached 6-167 off the allotted 40 overs with McGahan leading the way with 74 runs.

The Glen left-arm quick Harry Rideout bowled a brilliant spell of 3-22 off eight overs while Lowry snared 2-28.

The final stages was tense with Lowry posting a half century as the target was within reach with a handful of overs left.

Two successive wickets by Callum McMahon made for a nervous The Glen shed.

Lowry knew what the situation was and is a big-time player.

The Glen finished third at the end of the minor round and thrashed Gracemere Bulls on Saturday to qualify for the decider.

It was The Glen's first-ever premiership victory in the extended competition. McGahan stood tall for Frenchville with his half ton and 4-25.

GRIPPING FINAL

Frenchville batted first

Frenchville 6-167 (J McGahan 74, J Harris 37; H Rideout 3-22, S Lowry 2-28) lost by two wickets to The Glen 8-173 (S Lowry 72no, M Bale 40; J McGahan 4-25, C McMahon 2-57)

More to come.

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Heat and Hurricanes win thrillers, The Glen in final

RELATED STORY: It will be a BITter grand final