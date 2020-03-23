PHOTOS/LISTEN: Heidi killing it in chosen sport

POWERLIFTING: If determination and self-motivation was everything to go by, then Gladstone's Heidi Saffy would win every time.

The Powerlifting Australia member brushed aside all of the challenges that she has in her life and lifted her way to an Australian record at the Brisbane North Barbell Brawl Masters powerlifting competition.

The mother of six children, four of who have autism, uses her chosen sport as an outlet when challenges arise.

"I started in the gym three years ago and I decided that I was pretty strong," Saffy said.

She suffered an injury which forced her to do upper-body strength work.

"I self-trained and I found out that I have got a lot of medical conditions so I couldn't do much leg stuff," she said.

" I got really good at bench."

So much so that Saffy lifted 87kg to break the Australian record in the 40 to 44-year age bracket in the masters category.

"I won each of my sections in each of my three lifts," Saffy said.

"I have got room to smash some more records at the end of this year.

Saffy had aimed to go to the nationals scheduled for the end of May but that was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"My first competition that I have qualified my totals for was the invitation to worlds which I'm hoping to get to at the end of October," she said.

"I'm hoping that that would still happen."

Saffy suffers from a spinal condition called scoliosis as well as a joint condition ankylosing spondylitis.

Saffy just keeps on keeping on.

"It basically ruins your joints so you always have joint problems and I was bedridden after a lot of my sessions," she said.

"I was working my butt off in the gym to get these weights and I then would be in bed for the rest of the day."

Saffy has rehabilitation-type training and applied a bit of Lorenzo's Oil-type researches to her condition.

"I have done a lot of research myself and most of my training is because of my research to try to do the right exercise and to fix certain problems in my lifts," she said.

RELATED STORY: ROLLING COVERAGE: List of Gladstone sports events cancellations

RELATED STORY: LIVE UPDATES: What your club and it's players are up to?