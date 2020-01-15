PHOTOS: Lights, camera and fashion

liana walker Full Profile Login to follow

THE Gladstone Days of Summer events continued today with day one of the modelling, etiquette and deportment bootcamp.

They began their classes where they learned how to stand, walk and sit in confidence, using correct posture and conversation skills at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

They had a chance to glamour up with basic hair, makeup and skincare.

Tomorrow the boot camp continues with a sit down to 5-star dining while learning social and table etiquette.

Each of the participants will take home their very own mini portfolio shoot.