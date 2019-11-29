PHOTOS: Late bloomer Maria just plain sailing

SAILING: Maria Morholz will be doing what she enjoys most this weekend.

The 64-year-old “young veteran” sailor will hope to take advantage of the moderate north-easterlies in the All Boats Regatta which starts after noon today at the Port Curtis Sailing Club.

Maria Morholz on Windspiel

Morholz will sail in her trusted monohull boat Windspiel and she’ll have a take-it-as-it-comes attitude.

“I think I have a good chance but that depends if the good sailors are competing,” she said. “If they are here, then I can’t match them. It’s just about enjoyment and I always do my best and just plod along.”

Morholz began sailing when she was 57 and enjoyed success up north.

“The Mackay Regatta was pretty good and I finished in overall fourth place, and in Bowen there were about 70 boats and I finished ninth overall there,” she said.

Races are 45 minutes each and there are three heats today and two tomorrow morning.

The regatta is a part of a five-part Central Queensland Club Series which is an initiative of Australian Sailing.

PCSC division representative Colleen Sawatzki said the event goes back almost 30 years.

“Our club has had a regatta since 1991 when it was a ‘Youth Regatta’ and then our senior sailors became interested and in 2015 it became our ‘ll Boats Regatta’,” she said.

At the time of print, Sawatzki said 21 sailors had registered.

“The boats we have are from our club and Keppel Bay Sailing Club,” she said.

The different classes registered to date are impulses, arrows, optis, sabots, lasers and micron.

There are four divisions with juniors, monohull less than YS 120, monohull greater than or equal YS 120 and open multihull.