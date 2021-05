BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Sherri Phil, Bec Harris, Heidi Smit, Sonia Morga, Hannah Hacon, Tina Briggs, Sue Patterson and Cynthia Kele at the Westpac High Tea

The Westpac High Tea was a popular choice at Beef Australia with Adani Stadium filled to the brim with cakes and champagne.

Guest speaker Rachael Robertson treated the ladies in attendance to tales of her life running an Antarctica station.

