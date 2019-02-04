PHOTOS: Kmart relaunch date confirmed as upgrade continues

RENOVATIONS: Kmart Gladstone has begun renovations to the store and expanding in to the space left by Target Country.

RENOVATIONS: Kmart Gladstone has begun renovations to the store and expanding in to the space left by Target Country. Mark Zita

KMART has revealed when its Gladstone store will relaunch with a new look.

A spokeswoman said the official re-opening would be on Saturday, February 23.

The store will also hold a celebration day on Thursday, March 7.

"The celebration day will include an reopening ceremony with the Kmart team," the spokeswoman said.

"Customers can enjoy family-friendly activities such as face painting, dress up costume characters and goodie bags for the first purchases."

Last week, a spokeswoman told The Observer the renovations would bring the store's design in line with others across the country, including Rockhampton.

"It will provide locals with brightly lit and easy-to-shop product worlds such as home, apparel and kids," she said.

"Other noticeable updates will include wider aisles for easy wheelchair and pram access, central self-service checkouts and bold interior graphics.

"We look forward to continue to service families in the Gladstone community with our irresistible and affordable everyday items," she said, However, some of The Observer's Facebook followers questioned the checkouts' placement at the middle of the store.

"I feel like registers in the middle of the store is going to promote theft," Grayson Marks said.

The store will also expand in to the space left vacated by Target Country, which closed at the end of December.