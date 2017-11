Casey Swindells and Rylan Mooney at the Stockland Kmart Markets, Gladstone.

Casey Swindells and Rylan Mooney at the Stockland Kmart Markets, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA191117KMART

GLADSTONE Rotary Club held it's last Kmart Markets of the year, at Stockland Kin Kora on Saturday.

Featuring stalls with bric-a-brac, handmade items, plants, food and more, the markets proved once again to be a fantastic Sunday morning out for the whole family.

The markets usually run on the third Sunday of every month, but will take a break during December.