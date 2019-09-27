PHOTOS: Kids love clinic
RUGBY UNION: It’s the common theme with some big union action here and in Japan.
The future of union was there for all to see at yesterday’s Rookies2Reds holiday clinic.
Queensland Reds players J.P. Smith, Jack Hardy and James Tuttle gave invaluable tips to the youngsters.
Injured Australian Wallaby Liam Wright liked what he saw from the youngsters.
“We handed out a few footies to some of the guys and girls we thought were really well- performing and plenty more we could have done,” Wright said.
“There’s a lot of skill in Gladstone.”