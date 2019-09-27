Menu
George Kerr 5 lets go of the ball
Sport

PHOTOS: Kids love clinic

NICK KOSSATCH
27th Sep 2019 4:57 PM
RUGBY UNION: It’s the common theme with some big union action here and in Japan.

Noel Flowers encourages Ethan Neill 6
The future of union was there for all to see at yesterday’s Rookies2Reds holiday clinic.

Queensland Country players Liam Wright, Jono Kent, SJ Tamala and James Tuttle with the many youngsters after the junior clinic yesterday
Queensland Reds players J.P. Smith, Jack Hardy and James Tuttle gave invaluable tips to the youngsters.

Hunter Neill 7 releases the ball
Injured Australian Wallaby Liam Wright liked what he saw from the youngsters.

“We handed out a few footies to some of the guys and girls we thought were really well- performing and plenty more we could have done,” Wright said.

“There’s a lot of skill in Gladstone.”

