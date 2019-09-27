PHOTOS: Kids love clinic

George Kerr 5 lets go of the ball

George Kerr 5 lets go of the ball

RUGBY UNION: It’s the common theme with some big union action here and in Japan.

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: It’s a Queensland derby at Marley Brown Oval

RELATED STORY: Wallabys’ Wright gives his thoughts

Noel Flowers encourages Ethan Neill 6

The future of union was there for all to see at yesterday’s Rookies2Reds holiday clinic.

Queensland Country players Liam Wright, Jono Kent, SJ Tamala and James Tuttle with the many youngsters after the junior clinic yesterday

Queensland Reds players J.P. Smith, Jack Hardy and James Tuttle gave invaluable tips to the youngsters.

Hunter Neill 7 releases the ball

Injured Australian Wallaby Liam Wright liked what he saw from the youngsters.

“We handed out a few footies to some of the guys and girls we thought were really well- performing and plenty more we could have done,” Wright said.

“There’s a lot of skill in Gladstone.”