Gladstone's Central Coast Car Club held its first event post COVID-19 on Saturday, a bitumen Khanacross at the Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

Some drivers said they were a bit 'rusty' after the three month lay-off, but eventual winner Jacob Martin clocked some impressive times in his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III.

Quickest female of the day was Boyne Island's Nikolette Sotiris in a Mazda 323 Astina, while Kobi Martin took out the junior class in his Mitsubishi Mirage.