PHOTOS: Kelly is the king of drags in a tight win

'Smudgee' at the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship at Benaraby

MOTORSPORT: While the finals round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship was on November 23, it was only a couple of days ago when the overall champion and season category champions were decided.

Super Street driver Brett Kelly was absent, but he had banked enough points in the regular rounds to be crowned Overall Champion because of his feats in the Super Street Class.

Kelly's 116 upstaged Richard Dawe (72). Jeff Harbeck was third with 67 points in this category.

Kelly also edged out Street driver Nick Horsburgh 116-112 as Overall winner with Unlimited driver Shane Stefaniuk in third (102 points)

"There were a few upsets on the day which did change some results in a few brackets as was expected," CQDRA president Glenn Williams said of the final race meet.

"Brett Kelly was missing due to engine damage but managed to hang on to Super Street."

Chris Sullivan's early season domination in the Street category was enough to make him the champion.

Sullivan beat Cassie Wellington despite the latter's second place in the final race.

Sullivan accumulated 91 points followed by Wellington on 85 and Nick Horsburgh on 79.

It was a tight finish in the Unlimited class with Shane Stefaniuk's 14 points in the final race enough to surpass previous leader Michael Adams.

Adams was on top by four points going into the final round but Paul Dilley stole the show with 20 points to win that round and which also guaranteed Stefaniuk the Unlimited division

Ray Wiggett won the Bike Twins class with 92 points from eight rounds ahead of respective second and third placegetters Jamie and Shannon Josefski.

"We had a good crowd and a good competitor turnout but breakages during qualifying put a number out of racing," Williams said.