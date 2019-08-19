PHOTOS: Kane strikes another medal haul in swimming

SWIMMING: Gladstone Gladiators have put in a massive effort over the past three days at the 2019 McDonald's Queensland Short Course Championship with the squad of five bringing home six medals and another five top-10 finishes from 30 of their races.

Kane Martin with his medal haul. Rebecca Devine GLA190819SWIM

Still on fire after his bronze medal performance in the 100m obstacle race at the Australian Pool Rescue Championship at the Gold Coast last weekend, Kane Martin was first to deliver and he continued to deliver race after race.

With a spectacular 10sec personal best, Kane took the gold medal and bragging rights as Queensland champion in his first event, the 400m individual medley.

He went on to improve his ranking by five places to claim bronze in the 100m individual medley, another bronze in the 200m backstroke and a seven-second PB and 10th-place finish in the 50m freestyle.

Kane continued his medal grab and smashed his PB in the 100m backstroke by 1.5sec to take the bronze medal with just 0.02sec separating him from silver.

To complete his weekend of bling, Kane went under the 30sec barrier for 50m backstroke for the first time and collected a silver medal.

"I am pretty stoked with how I swam over the weekend," Kane said.

"I just felt really good in the water and everything came together with quick starts, quick turns, stroke and breathing was spot on. My winter training has paid off."

Also getting in on the medal action was Shianne Plunkett.

She claimed bronze in the 50m butterfly and with a 0.95 second PB, improved her ranking by 11 with a seventh place finish in the 50m freestyle.

Shianne Plunkett is thrilled with her bronze medal result in the 50m butterfly. Rebecca Devine GLA190819SWIM

Head coach Tom Fronek was proud of his tight-knit squad.

"The team all performed well and treated their races professionally," he said. "The younger swimmers were shining this weekend where Kane was on fire and Shianne was swimming great too with a heavy workload of nine events.

"In my opinion, Shianne was swimming with the fastest turns of the championships, which is the skill you need for the short-course events. She was unlucky not to claim another medal in the 100m butterfly, missing out by just 0.01sec.

"Some of the races were not the results we would have liked, but it shows us where we are after not such a heavy preparation this winter. PB's and improved rankings are still a great achievement at this level of competition."

Shianne collected another 10th place finish in the 200m individual medley and Clara Furness rounded out the top-10 finisher results in the 100m backstroke and the 200m and 400m freestyle events against some tough competition and placed ninth in the backstroke and 10th in both freestyle events.