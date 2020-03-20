Menu
FINAL GAME: Sam Barrenger puts pressure on Aleena Quadri. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

Basketball

PHOTOS: Juniors and senior basketball comps finish early

NICK KOSSATCH
20th Mar 2020 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:08 PM
BASKETBALL: Junior finals and the senior competitions have come to an abrupt end because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A decision was made to cancel all of these competitions, while the start of the Queensland State League has been delayed until May 15.

Gladstone Port City Power women and men's teams feature in this competition.

The Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association junior summer competition preliminary finals were to have been played on Thursday night.

As it has now eventuated, the minor premierships have gone to Kings in Division 1, BITS Saints in Division 2A, Spurs in Division 2B, Gladstone Goodies in Division 3 and Sparks in Division 4.

Keep an eye on the GABA Facebook page for any updates.

RELATED STORY: ROLLING COVERAGE: List of Gladstone sports events cancellations

RELATED STORY: Gladstone basketball boys have much to play for

basketball australia basketball queensland state championships coronavirusgladstone gladstone amateur basketball association
