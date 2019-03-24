Menu
Connor Peters at Gladstone junior golf on 23 March 2019 at Gladstone Golf Club.
Connor Peters at Gladstone junior golf on 23 March 2019 at Gladstone Golf Club. Matt Taylor GLA230319GOLF
Sport

PHOTOS: Junior golfers tee off

Matt Taylor
by
24th Mar 2019 5:22 PM
Gladstone juniors took to the greens over the weekend for their regular junior golf competition.

There was action aplenty with all ages teeing off, with each group playing three, six or nine holes.

The juniors took over the front nine at Gladstone Golf Club in hot conditions as the summer heat continues to plague all sports weeks into autumn.

But it didn't stop their smiles with many of the juniors showing confidence, technique and prowess around the course that would make any big-hitting adult jealous.

Gladstone Observer

