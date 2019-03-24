PHOTOS: Junior golfers tee off

Gladstone juniors took to the greens over the weekend for their regular junior golf competition.

There was action aplenty with all ages teeing off, with each group playing three, six or nine holes.

The juniors took over the front nine at Gladstone Golf Club in hot conditions as the summer heat continues to plague all sports weeks into autumn.

But it didn't stop their smiles with many of the juniors showing confidence, technique and prowess around the course that would make any big-hitting adult jealous.