PHOTOS: ‘Jaws of life’ used to free driver in Calliope truck rollover

The scene of a truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Road on September 14. The path the truck took once it left the bitumen is visible in the grass. Picture: Rodney Stevens

UPDATE: 1.50pm THE jaws of life were used to release the driver of a truck who was trapped in his crumpled cab following a crash on the Gladstone Monto Road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene at 10.29am.

The scene of a truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Road on September 14. The section of the roof of the cab that was cut to free the driver is clearly visible. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The single truck rollover occurred about 10km from the intersection of Gladstone Monto Road and the Dawson Highway, and 2km north of a double fatality on the same road on August 5.

The south-bound white truck appears to have failed to negotiate a right-hand bend, then travelled about 150 metres through grass before rolling and colliding with a tree on the eastern side of the road.

Police, two QAS crews and three QFES crews from Calliope, the Gladstone QFES rescue truck and the Gladstone alpha unit attended the scene.

The scene of a truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Road on September 14. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The truck was towing a trailer carrying an industrial sandblasting machine and a gerni pressure washer, plus there was sand blasting medium spilt from the back tray.

A senior firefighter at the scene said the Calliope QFES crew did a great job until additional resources arrived.

"He was hanging for about 30 minutes until he was released," the firefighter said.

The procedure to cut the roof open with the "jaws of life" took about 20 minutes, the firefighter said.

The scene of a truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Road on September 14. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Traffic was diverted in one lane around the incident by police at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics treated the driver at the scene before he was transported to Gladstone Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition as a precautionary measure at 11.25am.

The cause of the crash will be determined after police interview the truck driver.

INITIAL REPORT: 10.34am EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck rollover where the driver is pinned in the cab, near Calliope.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they received an alert about the incident just before 10.30am.

It is understood the truck carrying grass was heading south on Gladstone Monto Road when it has come around a left hand bend and left the road, before colliding with a tree.

The QFES spokeswoman said the driver is reported as being trapped.

"Crews are responding to a truck rollover 10km out of Calliope on the Gladstone Monto Road," the spokeswoman said.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter has been alerted to the incident.

The Gladstone Monto Road was the road which tragically claimed the lives of a mother and son in August.

More to come.

