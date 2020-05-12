Menu
Russell Williams is quite the handyman with a range of things he has crafted out like this sink. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Cricket

PHOTOS: It’s trial and error but cricketer is on a good run

NICK KOSSATCH
12th May 2020 10:03 AM | Updated: 10:03 AM
CRICKET: Russell Williams enjoys carving out runs for his beloved Calliope cricket team.

But during his time away from the pitch and his work at QAL, Williams is carving out a favorite past-time.

He has crafted his way to making some wooden items and a bar is his next big project.

"My wife wanted a bookcase about 15 years ago and they were about $400 or $500 and I said that I can make a bookcase cheaper than that," Williams said when his passion to being creative began.

"I built it for under $100."

Russell Williams of Calliope, batting at the Boyne Oval, playing B Grade Grand final between Bits Gold and Calliope back in 2011. PICTURE: Marcus Thomas
Williams also had plenty of practice making TV cabinets and it was not by choice.

"The first TV cabinet I made, the TV blew up and ended up making three TV cabinets," he said.

Coffee tables and bottle openers were also on Williams' list of achievements.

"I made have bulls and horseheads and have them hanging on the wall," he said.

With tips from YouTube, Williams also brings old tools back to life.

"I have started doing a few tool restorations and bring the old tools back to life," he said.

"A mate found an old chisel and it was rusted and pretty well neglected and he was impressed with how it turned out."

Williams has also delved into blacksmithing and made a knife and he admitted that every time he has made something, he wants to make something better.

There is no set rule whenever Williams has a project in mind.

"I pretty much don't work off plans," he said.

The obvious question was raised if Williams makes cricket bats.

"Funnily enough, I broke a bat handle and was going to send it away to get fixed," he said.

"I watched some YouTube and brought a handle on eBay and have fixed about five or six handles."

Williams said that a few of his teammates appreciated his handiwork.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen Williams spend more time than usual in his shed at Calliope and he has had a few requests.

"We usually work out a bit of a deal and that pays for timber and other gear," he said.

"I've carved out a wooden sink and will try to get it set up and will be doing a bar in the next few weeks."

