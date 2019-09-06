PHOTOS: It's the first step toward a veterans' cricket comp

THE NEXT STEVE SMITH? Tony Wroe, Bruce Gibbs, Brett Rideout, Brad Muckert, Gavin Hoare and Russell Williams have a chat about the weekend games.

Nick Kossatch GLA060919CRICKET

CRICKET: Several current and past Calliope players are starting a movement to get an over-50 Masters competition up and running.

The first step will take place in Maroochydore today and tomorrow when Calliope veteran and captain Russell Williams will lead his 'Central Queensland' Veterans O50 team to take on a South East Queensland representative team in a 50-over and T20 game.

"This is to gather interest and they invited the CQ O50 team to play a 45-over game from 10am today and a T20 game from 10am tomorrow," he said.

"We played O60s last year and the focus is to encourage more O50 cricketers from north of Bundaberg."

This weekend's CQ side also consists of Williams' Calliope sidekick Bruce Gibbs, Brett Rideout, Brad Muckert, Tony Wroe and Gaven Hoare.

They will join Central Highlands players Rick Jones (vice-captain), Troy Paradies, Greg Jensen, Doug Gray and Rockhampton pair Dick Anderson and Warren Bampton.

"Our aim is to get a combined O50 team from Gladstone, Rocky, Biloela and Central Highlands and try to play once a month," Williams said.

"To start off, we'll probably make it a round robin competition and will try to get it up and running this season."

Williams said there will be selectors present in Maroochydore so that they can pick players for Queensland O50, O60 and O70 teams which will compete in the Cooper-Finlay Shield early next year.

As for this weekend's matches, Williams said the competitive juices will flow.

"I think it will be pretty full on but the games will be played in really good spirits and there will be fire in the belly," he said.