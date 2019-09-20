PHOTOS: It’s all for a brilliant cause

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power legend Daniel Green says tonight will be a time to remember fallen former Power and NBL great Blair Smith.

Gladstone Power and CQBL premiers Bundaberg Bulls will do battle in the R U OK?-partnered Blair Smith Invitational Basketball Charity Event at Kev Broome Stadium at 6pm.

Entry is by gold coin, with all proceeds going towards the representative basketball costs of Rebecca and Blair Smith’s children Brayden and Marleigh.

“The main difference will be the weather. Last year was raining and you know how the court gets when it’s slippery, guys just couldn’t get up and down,” Green said.

“We should see a lot better quality contest with not only better conditions but a nice little rivalry.”

He will join former Power greats Aaron Naga, Chris Tucker and Troy Robinson.

“A couple of Blair’s friends through basketball will come in — Kieron Murphy and Scott Lloyd, who is not only an ex-Power player and coach but an absolute legend of the QBL, and we’re all excited to have Scotty coming up for this,” Green said.

“The Smith family were a huge signing for Gladstone basketball and both Bec and Blair brought vast experience through their days as professional in leagues all over the world.

“They really set us on the right path as a young club and for this we should celebrate them.

“If we can raise some money by playing the game we love and help out the kids Brayden and Marleigh, then what a bonus.

Brayden will play again tonight and the youngster hit the winning shot last year.

“Hopefully he’s got his shot ready again,” Green said.

“I’m sure it’s going to be extremely competitive and exciting basketball.

“I know personally I have white-line fever and I’d love to extract a bit of revenge for Gladstone too after they were beaten by Bundy twice recently in the CQBL competition...so if they’re reading this then we’re coming for you.”

