PHOTOS: It's a Gladstone triple treat at basketball champs

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power have made it three from three after a 78-56 win against Cairns Stingers at the Queensland State Under-18 Championship on the Gold Coast on Thursday.

The Power dominated with Ben Knight, Joseph McEldowney and Owen Gardiner again doing the damage.

Knight was unstoppable with 29 points, Gardiner finished most of his shots in the paint with 14 while McEldowney shot 11 as did point guard Seth Collins.

The Stingers' best were Xavier Shearer and Lochlan Roberts with 13 points each.

Gladstone now sit top in Pool B and meet fourth-placed Southern District Titans (1-2) at 2pm on Thursday.

Results are updated on BASKETBALL QLD.

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power are undefeated after day one of the Under-18 State Championship.

The Power withstood a challenge from Sunshine Coast RIP to win 81-70 in a rollicking game at Carrara Basketball Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Gladstone's taller brigade - Jack Small, Joseph McEldowney, Owen Gardiner late when RIP got to within one point, and Ben Knight were superb while the coach and assistant coach of the Sunny Coast side were rejected out the stadium - the head coach was out the house in the second quarter and the assistant left the shed in the final stanza.

McEldowney was a beacon inside with 27 points, Knight (19 points) stroked two triples at a key time in the game and Gardiner chimed in with 18 points.

Point guard Seth Collins was the 'quarter-back' setting up the play with numerous assists and Small was in the right place at the right time with eight points.

It could have been more but key thing here is Small gets in great scoring positions.

RIP's best was Kai Bloom who stood tall with 29 points.

Gladstone Power meet Cains Stingers at 8am on Thursday and Southern District Titans at 2pm.

Win these and be 4-0 at the end of Thursday would set up the Power for, at the very least, a tilt at a medal round game on Sunday.

Whether it's for gold, silver or bronze is the big question.

Results are updated on BASKETBALL QLD.

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power won its first game against a determined Ipswich Force at the Queensland State Under-18 Championship on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

The 77-72 win was not without some anxious moments, but a big triple from Owen Gardiner settled Gladstone's nerves after the Force closed it to within two points.

Gladstone's Joseph McEldowney shot 17 points while Albert Maunga (13), Jack Small, with 11 and Seth Collins and Ben Knight also influenced the game with 10 points each.

Ipswich's Tain Todd shot a game-high 20 points and Joel McDonagh got 14.

The Power meet Sunshine Coast Rip at 3.30pm on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL: If a scrimmage win against the Gladstone Port City Power emerging boys is anything to go by, Gladstone's under-18 boys' Gold Coast adventure should be sweet.

Gladstone will compete in the Under-18 State Championship which starts on the Gold Coast on Wednesday in division two.

Jan Kreis and James Pearson fight for possession. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

The team knocked off the Power last Thursday night 73-71 and meet Ipswich Force on Wednesday at 11am.

If form and intent is anything to go by, anything short of medal rounds will be a disappointment.

Jan Kreis enjoyed a successful debut season at representative level and fell in love with the sport because of his father Kier's passion of NBA.

"I enjoyed watching the NBA as well and thought I'd give basketball a go," Jan said.

Also an accomplished AFL player for BITS Saints, Jan has shown the same aggression he has on the footy field.

"Rucking and rebounding are quite similar and just the hand-eye co-ordination and stuff like that," Jan said.

Gladstone narrowly missed out to make division one of the State Championship beacuse Bundaberg pipped them in the penultimate match of the recent Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival in Rockhampton.

"We have a good team and a good coach and we're just solid all round," Jan said.

Jan looks up to team-mate Joseph McEldowney who encouraged him to play in the Thursday night competition.

"He used to dominate me in one-on-ones at school and I guess I have tried to learn from him," Jan said.

Centre McEldowney began in 2015 and has not looked back.

CQJBC - Bundy v Gladstone game 1: Joseph McEldowney bursts through. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

"I look forward to play in a decent competition and get better as a team I hope we come away with the gold," he said.

Point guard Seth Collins has also shown steady progress in his fifth season of representative basketball.

CQJBC - Bundy v Gladstone game 1: Seth Collins and William Maule. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

The speedy Collins is growing in confidence but knows there's much work to do for himself and the team.

He started playing the game in Alice Springs under coach Ralph Hutchins who taught him the basics of basketball.

"Presonally I just want to improve my game and grow in confidence," Collins said.

"As a team I want to achieve the highest and go for gold."

The final day of the championship is on Sunday (May 19).