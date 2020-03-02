PHOTOS: It’s a 10 out of 10 for mighty Tannum team

BRANCH CHAMPS: Under 13 boys take off in their board race is very flat conditions. PICTURE: Rebecca Devine

BRANCH CHAMPS: Under 13 boys take off in their board race is very flat conditions. PICTURE: Rebecca Devine

NIPPERS: Once again the Tannum Sands Nippers have proven their strength and dominance in the region by taking out the overall Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Championship for the 10th consecutive year on the weekend.

They also retained the champion title for water events which they have held for the past 10 seasons.

DOMINATING DECADE

Head coach John Andrews was proud of his team of athletes and how they handled the extremely challenging conditions.

"For a surf carnival to be held at Hervey Bay, it was always going to be a test of endurance for our ocean athletes with no assistance at all from the complete lack of wave action, it was pure endurance and grit all the way," he said.

"The whole of the Team Tannum worked well together.

"We had maximum participation from all age-groups to get the most points for Tannum to retain the championship title despite losing our stronghold on the Junior under-8 to under-10 and beach events trophies which we have held for the past decade.

"We have some strength starting to develop in the juniors and hopefully they will continue on to regain the trophies next season and lead Tannum's dominance through the next decade."

KEEPING HER WITTS

First season competitor in the under-11s Yasmin Witt said her favourite event was the Cameron Relay.

"I really enjoyed the Cameron because I got to compete with my friends and we all came together to give that event everything we had.

"It was our last event after a big weekend and we finished together.

"The team events teach you a lot about what it means to work as a team, even if things don't go to plan," she said.

"The best part of the Branch Carnival was being with my friends and I got to meet people from other clubs. I loved just being down at the beach and hanging out with my friends and family."

Alexis Robertson and Cruize Devlin, in the under-9s, were also proud of their Branch Carnival efforts.

"My favourite event is the board race and the best thing about racing at carnivals is having everyone cheering you on and supporting you to do your best and have fun which I did," Alexis said.

IN CRUIZE CONTROL

Cruize said his favourite race was the Surf Swim Team because they all had to work hard together and their efforts earned them a silver medal.

"The best thing about the Branch Carnival was hanging out with all my friends and competing with the big kids in the All Age Relay; it was really fun," he said.

This carnival was a qualifier for Queensland Youth Surf Lifesaving Championships for all under-11 individual and team events as well as for the 1-2km beach run, ironperson and all team events for the under-12s to under-14s.

All 30 Tannum nippers in these age-groups have qualified and the majority will attend the Championship event held at Alexandra Heads later this month.

