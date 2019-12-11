PHOTOS: It was a super summer of soccer

SOCCER: There had been nothing but positive feedback after the Summer 6 Soccer grand finals on Monday and Tuesday night.

U14A Millwall Magic

Organiser David Lederhose said it had been an action-packed season. "The 2019 season was our biggest yet with 88 teams," he said.

U12 Ace of Goals

"Planning started back in July and I think again our small committee did an incredible job."

There were 44 games a week that amounted to 440 games over 10 weeks.

U14A Boys

Lederhose praised his team of volunteers.

"Darryl Edgerton was the co-ordinator for the referees, the money man, chief goal relocator at the start and end of the season and more," he said. "Andrew Pelling was the line marker, mower man, and chief chip cooker and a long list of other tasks."

U10 Black Venom

Seniors

Social B - KJP Haulass; Social A - Wakanda; Ladies B - Froot Loops; Ladies A - Git Uppa Brains; Mens B - Clinton Grubbies; Mens A - David Hasselfroths

The Stats

201 games - 98% on time and with referees

134 hours - Combined game time; 1447 - goals scored; 108 goals - Highest goal scoring team Mens - David Hasselfroths; 36.17 goals - Average goals scored per team.

Juniors

U8 - Gladiators; U10A - Dominators; U10B - Black Venom; U12A - Red Devils; U12B - Ace Of Goals; U14A - Millwall Magic; U14B - Epic; U16 Boys - Conner E; U16 Girls - Cool Cats

The Stats

240 games - 99% on time and with referees; 160 hours - Combined game time; 1557 - goals scored ; 90 goals - Highest goal scoring team U12 Red Devils

32.43 Goals - Average goals scored per team

