Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
U16 Girls
U16 Girls
Soccer

PHOTOS: It was a super summer of soccer

NICK KOSSATCH
11th Dec 2019 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: There had been nothing but positive feedback after the Summer 6 Soccer grand finals on Monday and Tuesday night.

U14A Millwall Magic
U14A Millwall Magic

Organiser David Lederhose said it had been an action-packed season. "The 2019 season was our biggest yet with 88 teams," he said.

U12 Ace of Goals
U12 Ace of Goals

"Planning started back in July and I think again our small committee did an incredible job."

There were 44 games a week that amounted to 440 games over 10 weeks.

U14A Boys
U14A Boys

Lederhose praised his team of volunteers.

"Darryl Edgerton was the co-ordinator for the referees, the money man, chief goal relocator at the start and end of the season and more," he said. "Andrew Pelling was the line marker, mower man, and chief chip cooker and a long list of other tasks."

 

U10 Black Venom
U10 Black Venom

Seniors

Social B - KJP Haulass; Social A - Wakanda; Ladies B - Froot Loops; Ladies A - Git Uppa Brains; Mens B - Clinton Grubbies; Mens A - David Hasselfroths

The Stats

201 games - 98% on time and with referees

134 hours - Combined game time; 1447 - goals scored; 108 goals - Highest goal scoring team Mens - David Hasselfroths; 36.17 goals - Average goals scored per team.

Juniors

U8 - Gladiators; U10A - Dominators; U10B - Black Venom; U12A - Red Devils; U12B - Ace Of Goals; U14A - Millwall Magic; U14B - Epic; U16 Boys - Conner E; U16 Girls - Cool Cats

The Stats

240 games - 99% on time and with referees; 160 hours - Combined game time; 1557 - goals scored ; 90 goals - Highest goal scoring team U12 Red Devils

32.43 Goals - Average goals scored per team

Summer is a success in the 6 soccer format

Super Summer 6 soccer finals

football central queensland football queensland news soccer draw summer 6
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorist allegedly caught with 64g of cocaine, meth, weapons

        premium_icon Motorist allegedly caught with 64g of cocaine, meth, weapons

        Crime Anthony John Robert Featherstone refused bail after police alleged he was travelling into Gladstone with almost 180g of methamphetamines and 64g of cocaine.

        Gladstone region gives best gift of all

        premium_icon Gladstone region gives best gift of all

        News THE Gladstone community has gone above and beyond this Christmas by restoring sight...

        IN COURT: 21 people to appear at Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 21 people to appear at Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        News FIRE crews worked tirelessly on five fires in the region yesterday.